You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

GS Holdings narrows full-year loss by 8% to S$3.6m

Wed, Feb 27, 2019 - 10:27 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

LOWER cost of sales and administrative expenses, as well as additional government grants helped GS Holdings narrow its full-year net loss even as revenue fell, the centralised dishwasher firm announced on Tuesday night.

For the twelve months ended Dec 31, net loss shrank by 8 per cent to S$3.55 million from a net loss of S$3.85 million in the year-ago period. This translated to a loss per share of 2.69 Singapore cents, from a loss per share of 2.91 Singapore cents last year.

The counter last traded at 25.5 Singapore cents apiece on Feb 21.

No dividend has been declared, unchanged from the preceding year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Revenue fell 15 per cent to S$8.45 million from S$9.92 million a year earlier. This comes as certain coffee shops did not renew their contracts after their initial contacts expired, and there were sales returns from customers. In addition, certain sales rebates were granted to customers, and a key customer with an average monthly sales of S$45,000 went into liquidation in September last year, the company said.

Overall, cost of sales fell by about S$1.5 million, mainly attributable to a decrease in revenue, as well as restructuring exercises undertaken by the group, said GS Holdings.

Administrative expenses also fell - by S$167,000 - mainly due to the resignation of some management and office staff as a result of the restructuring.

Separately, other income rose by about S$188,000 due to additional government grants and incentives received in FY2018, the company said.

Looking ahead, GS Holdings expects the opening of Changi Airport's Terminal Four and the upcoming Jewel project to boost revenue contributions for FY2019.

GS Holdings also signed a letter of acceptance on Feb 13 to provide centralised dishwashing and table cleaning services to Marine Parade Central hawker centre from May onwards. The project includes 50 hawker stalls, and will increase the group's revenue for the next fiscal year, it said.

The company also announced last month a joint venture to expand into the food and beverage business.

Companies & Markets

CNMC Goldmine profit down 2.5% for Q4

Nam Cheong swings to RM6.3m Q4 profit from RM899m loss on waiver of debts

CapitaLand's first closing of property debt fund raises over 70% of US$750m target

OUE fiscal 2018 earnings tumble 89.4% to S$10m

Golden Agri back in the black in Q4 with US$79.3m profit on fair value gains

Chaswood Resources expects to narrow FY2018 loss

Editor's Choice

SL_MAS_270219_6.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease

Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel unit partners LNG shipping firm to build floating liquefied natural gas facility

BP_BEST World International _250219_7_0.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World Q4 gain up on 78% gross margin; proposes higher payout

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
3 Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite
4 PropNex launches new HDB Auction service; Q4 profit slides on cooling measures
5 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_MAS_270219_6.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease

Feb 27, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Best World, OUE, Golden Agri-Resources, Olam, Keppel, UOL

BT_20190227_ABPARL27_3707731.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Labour crunch takes centre stage in the House

SL_sg_270219_28.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Government & Economy

January output shrinks for first time in a year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening