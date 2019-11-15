You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

GS Holdings price surge prompts SGX query

Fri, Nov 15, 2019 - 3:23 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) flagged "unusual price movements" in Catalist-listed GS Holdings' shares on Friday.

The counter had climbed as much as 9 per cent or 6.3 Singapore cents on the day to reach 75.8 Singapore cents about half an hour after the market opened. It then eased to 73 cents by 3.08pm, after a total 643,500 shares had changed hands.

In a letter on Friday afternoon, SGX asked GS Holdings if it is aware of any possible explanation for the trading activity.

The company's latest public announcement was made on Monday evening, when it said that it will launch its halal chicken rice brand in Brunei.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

GS Holdings' wholly-owned subsidiary had signed a franchise agreement with a food and beverage operator in Brunei to develop and operate halal chicken rice outlets, under the brand name "Rasa Chicken by Sing Swee Kee", according to the Monday filing. GS Holdings is looking to further expand the "Sing Swee Kee" presence across Asia and beyond, via franchising and licensing models.

SEE ALSO

AEI Corp's share price jumps 21%, prompting SGX query

Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit, ESR Reit sponsor says 'strict internal controls' in place for conflicts of interest

Broker's take: Citi 'positive' on OCBC over reportedly dropped Bank Permata bid

Tiong Seng to set up construction robotics lab with Ngee Ann Poly

Accrelist H1 loss widens to S$2.1m; to conduct strategic review

Addvalue Tech narrows Q2 loss to US$639,000 on higher turnover

Sheng Siong to buy Aljunied property for S$29.5m

BREAKING

Nov 15, 2019 03:29 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares hoisted by positive White House comments on trade deal

[BENGALURU] Australian shares advanced on Friday, capping a second straight week of gains, as fresh signs of...

Nov 15, 2019 03:05 PM
Transport

Singapore electric motorcycle venture picks up speed

SINGAPORE'S first electric motorcycle is set to go full throttle with the expected unveiling of a prototype in...

Nov 15, 2019 02:56 PM
Real Estate

Changi's Jewel shines with top global award for retail real estate projects

CHANGI Airport's latest attraction Jewel has bagged a top award meant for outstanding retail real estate projects...

Nov 15, 2019 02:32 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close up on fresh US-China trade optimism

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday as trade hopes were given a boost by US President Donald Trump's...

Nov 15, 2019 02:30 PM
Energy & Commodities

ArcelorMittal allowed to complete US$5.8b Essar steel mill deal

[NEW DELHI] ArcelorMittal won approval from India's top court to complete its US$5.8 billion purchase of a bankrupt...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly