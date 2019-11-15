GS Holdings price surge prompts SGX query

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) flagged "unusual price movements" in Catalist-listed GS Holdings' shares on Friday.

The counter had climbed as much as 9 per cent or 6.3 Singapore cents on the day to reach 75.8 Singapore cents about half an hour after the market opened. It then eased to 73 cents by 3.08pm, after a total 643,500 shares had changed hands.

In a letter on Friday afternoon, SGX asked GS Holdings if it is aware of any possible explanation for the trading activity.

The company's latest public announcement was made on Monday evening, when it said that it will launch its halal chicken rice brand in Brunei.

GS Holdings' wholly-owned subsidiary had signed a franchise agreement with a food and beverage operator in Brunei to develop and operate halal chicken rice outlets, under the brand name "Rasa Chicken by Sing Swee Kee", according to the Monday filing. GS Holdings is looking to further expand the "Sing Swee Kee" presence across Asia and beyond, via franchising and licensing models.