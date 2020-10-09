GS Holdings unit forms JV to grow F&B businesses

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
GS Holdings announced on Thursday that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Hao Kou Wei, has entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement with an individual, Xing Zhiyuan, to expand its businesses in the food and beverage (F&B) industry.
The JV company has an existing...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes