You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

GSH gives updates on hospitality, property segments amid pandemic

Thu, May 07, 2020 - 4:44 PM
oliviapoh@sph.com.sg@OliviaPohBT

PROPERTY developer GSH Corporation posted a 32 per cent decline in its hospitality segment’s Q1 2020 revenue, down to S$13.2 million from S$19.5 million the year before.

The Covid-19 pandemic situation is expected to continue to cast a negative impact on the group’s hospitality business, which comprises two hotels in Sutera Harbour Resort and an island resort, Sutera @ Mantanani, in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, it said in an update on Thursday.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, visits from Chinese and South Korean tourists - which account for the top two contributors of international arrivals in Sabah - were suspended. These were a major source of business for the group’s hospitality business, it said.

Additionally, in compliance with the Malaysian government’s Movement Control Order (MCO), the group implemented a temporary closure of its hospitality business in Sabah from March 18.

Since then, cost reduction initiatives have been implemented, and overheads are partially mitigated by the various support measures from the Malaysian government, it said in the update.

SEE ALSO

Stair climbs, masks and closed bars: Welcome to the post-lockdown hotel

Its hospitality segment had originally posted a 16 per cent increase in unaudited revenue to S$7.9 million in January 2020. 

The group’s property business registered an 332 per cent increase in unaudited revenue to S$29.4 million for Q1 2020, from its Eaton Residences and Coral Bay projects.

Construction works had originally been suspended from March 18 due to the MCO, but on May 4, its project at Eaton Residences in Kuala Lumpur was allowed to resume construction.

The group’s property business’s progressive recognition of deferred revenue of about S$120 million commence once construction has resumed, it said.

As at March 31, the group’s balance sheet recorded a cash balance of S$114.6 million and a net gearing ratio (excluding non-controlling interests) of 0.8 times, it said.

GSH shares closed up 0.5 Singapore cents or 2.63 per cent to S$0.195 on Wednesday before the update was released.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Innosparks to focus on making masks for local use for now

Full extent of Covid-19 damage will emerge after relief measures expire

HC Surgical says woman's claim that its CEO breached his duties is 'without merit'

StarHub CEO hopes for year-end pick-up as management scraps earnings guidance

NetLink C-suite to take 8% pay cut amid Covid-19 even as payout rises

Perennial, SPH consortium to sell half stake in AXA Tower to Alibaba

BREAKING NEWS

May 7, 2020 04:15 PM
Banking & Finance

DBS launches P-Card to digitalise logistic processes

DBS on Thursday launched a cashless purchasing card to allow logistics firms to settle payments and collections at...

May 7, 2020 02:10 PM
Government & Economy

India looks to lure more than 1,000 US companies out of China

[NEW DELHI] India is seeking to lure US businesses, including medical devices giant Abbott Laboratories, to relocate...

May 7, 2020 01:54 PM
Transport

Air France job cuts set to test CEO Smith's consensual style

[PARIS] Air France-KLM is opening talks with its French unions on workforce cuts, chief executive Ben Smith told...

May 7, 2020 01:45 PM
Government & Economy

Philippine economy shrinks first time in two decades

[MANILA] The Philippine economy contracted for the first time in more than two decades during the first quarter, but...

May 7, 2020 01:34 PM
Government & Economy

Trump says could say in a week or two whether China adhering to trade deal

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would be able to report in about a week or two whether...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.