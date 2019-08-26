You are here

Guests get investment insights at Money FM event

Mon, Aug 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190826_MONEY26_3873027.jpg
Guests and speakers at Money FM 89.3's investment seminar on Aug 23.
PHOTO: MONEY FM 89.3

Singapore

IT WAS an engaging evening for more than 60 guests of MONEY FM 89.3 as they gathered at the Mercedes-Benz Center at Alexandra Road for the radio station's Money@Work investment networking event last Friday.

Elliott Danker and Ryan Huang of the station's The Breakfast Huddle show hosted the session that was fully subscribed with keen investors looking to get an insight into what to expect in the second half of 2019.

Leading market experts such as Geoff Howie (Singapore Exchange), David Kuo (The Motley Fool), Teh Hooi Ling (Inclusif Value Fund) and Desmond Leong (Everest Fortune Group) shared their thoughts on the tools, benefits, and risks to consider in one's investment journey.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Howie, the market strategist at SGX, said: "Just as synchronised global growth of 2017 supported cyclical sectors in Singapore, we have seen global growth concerns in the year so far support defensive segments like Reits (real estate investment trusts) and telcos."

MONEY FM 89.3 is Singapore's first and only business and personal finance station.

