GuocoLand bags Casa Meyfort for S$320m
Deal said to be signed before latest cooling measures and is below reserve price of S$340m
Singapore
GUOCOLAND on Tuesday announced that it has exercised the option to buy freehold condominium, Casa Meyfort along Meyer Road through a collective sale for S$319.88 million.
The price works out to about S$1,580 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), including an estimated
