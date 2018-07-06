You are here
GuocoLand CFO resigns
Fri, Jul 06, 2018 - 8:10 PM
PROPERTY firm GuocoLand Ltd on Friday said its chief financial officer Lai Tak Loi has resigned "to pursue other career opportunities".
He will leave on Aug 24. GuocoLand said it will look for a suitable candidate in the meantime.
