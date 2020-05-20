GuocoLand obtains S$730m green loan for Tan Quee Lan project

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
GUOCOLAND has obtained a S$730 million green club loan from OCBC Bank, DBS Bank and ICBC Singapore Branch for the construction of a new luxury residential cum commercial development at Tan Quee Lan Street.
Proceeds from the loan will go towards financing the project,...
