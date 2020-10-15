You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

GuocoLand to exit Vietnam, sell subsidiaries for 656.09b dong

Thu, Oct 15, 2020 - 10:44 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

GUOCOLAND has proposed to sell its subsidiaries in Vietnam for some 656.09 billion dong (S$38.3 million), after which the luxury property developer will no longer have business operations in the country.

The mainboard-listed company on Wednesday evening said its wholly-owned subsidiary GuocoLand Vietnam (S) Pte Ltd (GLVS) is planning to sell the entire charter capital of GuocoLand Vietnam Company Limited (GVC) to Hang Vay Chi, Vuong Hoa and TT Investment Company. The parties have inked a sale and purchase agreement.

GVC, a holding company, owns all the capital contribution in GuocoLand Binh Duong Property Co Ltd (GLBD), the property developer of The Canary just outside Ho Chi Minh City.

The Canary is an integrated development sitting on a 17.5 hectare site, next to the Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park in Binh Duong province. GuocoLand's website states that the project includes some 1,051 apartments, a mall and an office tower.

On Wednesday, GuocoLand said GLBD has completed and sold all the residential units in Homez@The Canary and Canary Heights. GLBD also owns some plots of land for future development.

SEE ALSO

HDB rental volume jumps in September as Malaysian workers return to Singapore

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The 656.09 billion dong sale price for the subsidiaries includes cash and cash equivalents in GVC and GLBD amounting to about 222.64 billion dong, which is subject to adjustments in accordance with the sale and purchase agreement.

GuocoLand noted that the price was arrived at after arm's length negotiations, taking into account the net asset value in GVC and GLBD totalling about 342.12 billion dong.

It will be paid in cash in tranches, with the final payment to be made at the completion of the transaction, which is expected to take place by April 2021.

Completion of the transaction is conditional upon conditions precedent being fulfilled and subject to government and regulatory approvals, waivers and consents in Vietnam.

Both GVC and GLBC will cease to be subsidiaries of GuocoLand and GLVS after the deal is completed.

GuocoLand shares last traded at S$1.53 on Wednesday, before the announcement.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 15, 2020 10:40 AM
Consumer

Tencent-backed retailer Miniso raises US$608m in US IPO

[HONG KONG] Miniso Group Holding, the Chinese budget household and consumer goods retailer, raised US$608 million in...

Oct 15, 2020 10:29 AM
Real Estate

Banks slash UK commercial property lending as default fears mount

[LONDON] Banks are putting the brakes on UK commercial real estate lending as the pandemic batters the economy and...

Oct 15, 2020 10:24 AM
Government & Economy

US targets Hong Kong's Lam but not banks in sanctions report

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Wednesday renewed pressure against Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam, accusing her of...

Oct 15, 2020 09:58 AM
Garage

TikTok owner Bytedance moving to bigger Singapore office at One Raffles Quay

[SINGAPORE] ByteDance, the Chinese owner of video app TikTok, is moving to a bigger office in Singapore's financial...

Oct 15, 2020 09:55 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open lower amid US stimulus doubts; STI down 0.5%

SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Thursday, tracking losses on Wall Street following downbeat comments from lawmakers...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore poised for K-shaped recovery following Q3 rebound

Teething problems in job-matching sorted: minister

Two schoolchildren among five new confirmed coronavirus cases

KidZania Singapore owes S$53m to over 1,000 creditors

Hot stock: SPH shares dip below S$1 after posting first net loss

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for