GuocoLand to sell Shanghai building at post-tax loss in 610m yuan deal

MAINBOARD-LISTED developer GuocoLand is selling a building in Shanghai in a loss-making deal inked on Wednesday, the company has disclosed.

Wholly-owned Shanghai Xinhaolong Property Development Co will sell the former Guoson Mall, which is part of the Guoco Changfeng City project, for 610 million yuan (S$124.3 million) in cash to third-party buyer Shanghai Changfeng Investment (Group) Co.

While the property had a net book value of roughly 576 million yuan as at Aug 31, GuocoLand said in its bourse filing that it expected to recognise a net loss of about S$13.5 million on the back of taxes from the transaction.

Its price tag, which will be paid in three tranches, was reached at arm's length on a willing buyer, willing seller basis, said GuocoLand.

The property in the Putuo district comprises a cultural centre of about 31,400 square metres and an underground commercial area of some 8,000 sq m. Guoco Changfeng City is a mixed-use office and retail development, with a gross floor area of more than 195,000 sq m, slated for completion in 2021.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The counter added S$0.01, or 0.68 per cent, to close at S$1.48 on a cum-dividend basis, before the latest announcement.