Hafary Holdings' financial controller resigns

HAFARY Holdings announced late on Thursday that its financial controller Wu Pei Cong has resigned with effect from May 31.

He had been in his role since August 12, 2015.

The company's finance manager Mandy Lee Yee Fei will assume Mr Wu's duties starting June 1.

Ms Lee will be responsible for the group's finance and corporate functions, including financial reporting, treasury, internal controls, governance and regulatory compliance. She joined the company in April 2015 and has nine years of working experience in the area of audit, finance and accounting.