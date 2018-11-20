You are here

Halcyon Agri implements sustainable natural rubber supply chain policy

Tue, Nov 20, 2018 - 8:14 AM
HALCYON Agri Corp has launched a sustainable natural rubber supply chain policy (SNRSCP) which will apply to the group as well as the stakeholders that it trades with.

"As the world’s largest supplier of natural rubber and the owner of large plantation concessions, Halcyon understands its role and obligation to minimise impact on the environment while continuing to meet the growing demand for a raw material vital to modern life," the group said.

The policy will cover seven main areas, namely working conditions and living environment, responsible land acquisition and use, ecosystem protection, ethics and transparency, good agricultural practices and yield improvement, traceability, as well as policy implementation and compliance.

Halcyon’s subsidiary, Corrie MacColl, will set up a Sustainability Commission whose main responsibility is to monitor the implementation of the SNRSCP on the Corrie MacColl plantation business in Cameroon. The group said that it will provide updates on the Commission in Q1 2019.

It added: "Halcyon is committed to achieving zero-net deforestation in all its plantations and will implement an integrated landscape management approach in consultation with key environmental and social civil society organisations."

