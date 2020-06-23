Halcyon Agri plans 1-for-2 rights issue to raise S$174.7m

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
NATURAL rubber supplier Halcyon Agri Corp on Monday proposed a renounceable non-underwritten rights issue of up to 797.5 million new shares at 22 Singapore cents apiece.
The mainboard-listed firm plans to offer eligible shareholders one rights share for every two existing...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes