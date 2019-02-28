You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Halcyon Agri posts Q4 net loss of US$7.4m on poor economic outlook, falling rubber prices

Thu, Feb 28, 2019 - 6:06 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

FALLING rubber prices and a decline in global macroeconomic sentiment dampened results for rubber supplier Halcyon Agri Corporation in its fourth quarter ended Dec 31.

It sank into the red, chalking up a net loss of US$7.4 million, compared with a net profit of US$11.4 million in the previous year, the group said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Thursday.

For the three months ended Dec 31, revenue rose 5.1 per cent to US$538.3 million from the year-ago period. The growth in revenue was due to a 15.5 per cent increase in sales volume during the period, but was partially offset by lower revenue per tonne, it said. Its gross profit per tonne in Q4 2018 was US$45, compared with US$90 in Q4 2017.

It posted a loss per share of 0.46 US cent, from earnings per share of 0.72 US cent in the previous year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For the full year, Halcyon Agri posted a net loss of US$8.5 million, from a net profit of US$31 million in the previous year. Revenue slipped 0.8 per cent to US$2.14 billion from the preceding year.

The drop in revenue was mainly due to a decrease in revenue per tonne in line with rubber market price movements, it said. The decrease was partially offset by higher sales volume, mainly contributed by additional volume from newly acquired or incorporated subsidiaries.

It posted a loss per share of 0.53 US cent for FY18, compared with earnings per share of 1.95 US cents in the previous year.

Net asset value per share shrank to 46.14 US cents as at Dec 31, from 52.24 US cents a year ago. No dividends were declared for the year, while one US cent per share was paid out in FY17.

Halcyon Agri shares ended unchanged at S$0.46 on Thursday.

Companies & Markets

Redeeming preference shares with IPO proceeds was priority from the start: Sim Leisure Group

Jardine C&C shares slump on earnings miss; 'slower growth' outlook

China Gaoxian receives SGX delisting notice, must provide exit offer

CAO Q4 net profit rises 23.9% to US$18.7m on higher oil prices

Sunpower Group fiscal 2018 profit doubles to 320.5m yuan

Frasers Centrepoint Trust to buy 17.1% stake in PGIM Real Estate Fund for S$342.5m

Editor's Choice

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

SL_dba_280219_8.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

SL_rq_280219_13.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical returns to profit, announces dividend

Most Read

1 Clash over S$2.7b of debt at Hyflux heats up
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
4 Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza
5 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_hsk_280219_46.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Government yet to decide on exact timing of GST increase to 9%: Heng Swee Keat

SL_sg_280219_45.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Garage

Singapore fintech investments more than double to US$365m in 2018 amid global surge: Accenture

clementi-ave1-location-map.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

URA launches tender for Clementi Avenue 1 residential site

SL_vnt_280219_43.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Frasers Centrepoint Trust to buy 17.1% stake in PGIM Real Estate Fund for S$342.5m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening