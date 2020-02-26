Halcyon Agri posts Q4 net profit of US$17.4m on one-off net gain

HALCYON Agri Corporation on Wednesday reported a net profit of US$17.4 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, compared to a net loss of US$7.4 million a year ago.

The rubber supplier noted that it had a one-off net gain of US$46.5 million in Q4 2019, as a US$53.3 million fair-value gain from its biological assets was offset by US$8.4 million in post-merger integration costs.

Q4 revenue fell 10.3 per cent to US$0.48 million from US$0.54 million previously, while earnings per share were 1.09 US cents versus loss per share of 0.46 cent a year ago.

For the full year, the company posted a net loss of US$1.6 million, narrowing from a net loss of US$8.5 million in FY2018. Revenue was US$1.9 million, down 10.9 per cent from US$2.1 million previously.

Full-year loss per share was 0.1 US cent compared with loss per share of 0.53 cent in the previous year.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

No dividends were declared in the current financial period.

Halcyon Agri shares closed up one cent or 2.41 per cent to S$0.425 on Wednesday before the results were announced.