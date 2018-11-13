Halcyon Agri Q3 profit down 75.8%

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
MAINBOARD-LISTED rubber supplier Halcyon Agri Corporation's net profit dived 75.8 per cent for the third quarter ended Sept 30 to US$1.73 million from US$7.16 million a year ago as low rubber prices continue to compress its margins, the firm said on Monday.
