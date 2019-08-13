You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Halcyon Agri swings into the black for Q2

Tue, Aug 13, 2019 - 9:19 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

HALCYON Agri on Tuesday posted a net profit of US$2.3 million for the second quarter, versus a net loss of US$4.1 million a year ago. Operating profit was US$11.1 million, more than five times the US$2 million a year ago, on the back of increased investments in operational technology, the rubber supplier said.

For the three months ended June 30, earnings per share were 0.14 US cent versus a loss per share of 0.26 US cent a year ago. The mainboard-listed company's shares closed down S$0.02 or 4.5 per cent at S$0.42 on Thursday, before the long holiday weekend.

Revenue dropped 10.8 per cent to US$512.1 million from US$574.1 million a year ago, in line with a decrease in delivered volumes.

No dividend was declared for the quarter, same as a year ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For the first half of 2019, net loss was US$3.4 million compared with a loss of US$2.9 million a year ago. Revenue dropped 13.1 per cent to US$911.9 million versus US$1.05 billion.

The group said that while it maintains its focus on margin over volume, the outbreak of leaf blight (fusicoccum) and white root (rigidoporus microporus) diseases in Indonesia and abnormal weather patterns in Thailand have led to lower gross profit.

"Throughout 2019, we have been focusing on developing our technology investment strategy, which will allow Halcyon to bridge the requirements of three key stakeholder groups: smallholders, NGO’s (non-governmental organisation) and our customer base," said Robert Meyer, executive director and chief executive officer, Halcyon Agri.

"By introducing a layer of digitisation at the factory and procurement level, we can capture provenance and production data and provide this to the marketplace in the form of a digital signature.

"This is the first step to generating data revenue for the supply chain and a milestone in our quest to de-commoditise this industry,” added Mr Meyer.

Companies & Markets

Rex International back in the black with US$23.6m Q2 earnings

HRnetGroup Q2 profit falls 11.5% to S$11.5m

No injection of PGIM malls for now: Frasers Property

Changing hands

United Food, CDW issue profit warnings

Yen hits 1-1/2 year highs as rush for safety escalates

Editor's Choice

BT_20190813_JLMAS13_3860688.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Residents are targets for dirty money fronts in business friendly Singapore

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_130819_2.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Two suspicious minds better than one in curbing dirty money flows

BT_20190813_VICITI_3860727.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi puts bigger bet on Singapore with family offices as ace in hand

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_gdp_130819.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore cuts economic growth forecast to 0-1% for 2019

BT_20190813_JLMAS13_3860688.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Residents are targets for dirty money fronts in business friendly Singapore

Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

NODX forecast slashed to -9 to -8% for 2019; Q2 performance sinks by double-digits

BT_20190813_VICITI_3860727.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi puts bigger bet on Singapore with family offices as ace in hand

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly