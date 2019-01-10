You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hanwell plans capital reduction exercise to return surplus cash

Thu, Jan 10, 2019 - 9:50 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

HANWELL Holdings plans to do a capital reduction exercise to return to shareholders surplus capital through a cash distribution.

The exercise will be done by reducing the company’s issued and paid-up share capital by S$20 million from S$200.1 million to S$180.1 million. The amount will be distributed to shareholders based on a price of S$0.03614 per share.

The company said in an announcement on Thursday: “The directors are of the view that the capital reduction is in the best interests of the company as the cash distribution comprises the paid-up capital in excess of the immediate requirements of the company.

“If effected, the capital reduction and cash distribution would result in the company having a more efficient capital structure, thereby improving shareholders’ return on equity. In determining the level of capital to be returned to shareholders, the company has ensured that it retains sufficient capital for its business and operation needs.”

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The exercise will have no impact on the earnings per share of the company, although it will bump up return on equity (excluding non-controlling interest) from 3.32 per cent to 3.55 per cent on a pro forma basis, based on the company’s unaudited financial statements for the nine months ended Sept 30, 2018, and assuming that the exercise was completed on Sept 30, 2018.

The company plans to seek shareholders’ approval for the capital reduction and cash distribution at an extraordinary general meeting to be convened.

Companies & Markets

StarHub names former STB chief as independent non-executive director

Cordlife's group CEO on sabbatical leave till end-May 2019

OUELH expands into Myanmar healthcare with US$19.5m acquisition

ISR Capital ordered to hold fresh shareholder vote on contentious African mine deal

Temasek's Singapore Technologies Telemedia selling perpetual issue

UOB renews regional bancassurance alliance with Prudential for 15 years

Editor's Choice

SL_palm_100119_4.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Stocks

Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods

BT_20190110_YOASCOTT10__3664403.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain

SL_forum_100119_15.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Re-employment model remains relevant; retirement age should stay at 62: panel

Most Read

1 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
2 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
3 Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain
4 Recession likely in next 2 years
5 Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_Gojek_100119_18.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Transport

Gojek's ride-hailing app available to all consumers in Singapore

Gojek.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

bp_singtel_100119_12.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power

Jan 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB renews regional bancassurance alliance with Prudential for 15 years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening