You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hanwell, Tat Seng chairman quits after bankruptcy disclosure

Fri, Sep 25, 2020 - 5:50 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

Singapore

MAINBOARD-LISTED Hanwell Holdings' executive chairman has quit the board, with the company adding it had not been aware of his disqualifying bankruptcy until Wednesday.

Allan Yap, 64, the chairman since 2002, has since stepped down on Wednesday, according to a late-night...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Singapore stocks with China exposure ride country's fast-track recovery

Wilmar sees active trading after announcing China unit's IPO price

Even before proposed merger, CCT and CMT have been diversifying: managers

SIA will remain prudent, steadfast and agile

SGX holds first virtual AGM in under an hour

CGS-CIMB upgrades ThaiBev to 'add' as share price back at low levels

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 25, 2020 12:34 AM
Life & Culture

Trump sued by niece Mary alleging family defrauded her

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump was sued by his niece Mary for allegedly conspiring with his brother and sister...

Sep 25, 2020 12:07 AM
Government & Economy

Trump jeered as he visits Ginsburg's casket at US Supreme Court

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump was greeted with jeers and boos on Thursday as he visited the late Supreme...

Sep 25, 2020 12:05 AM
Banking & Finance

Norges Bank surprises market as rate hike remains years away

[OSLO] Norway's central bank ruled out an increase in interest rates for the coming years, citing a highly uncertain...

Sep 25, 2020 12:00 AM
Government & Economy

IMF says global economic outlook better than June prediction

[WASHINGTON] The global economic outlook is less bleak than in June, an IMF spokesman said Thursday, signaling that...

Sep 24, 2020 11:50 PM
Government & Economy

Fed's Powell says evictions, mortgage defaults may rise without more fiscal aid

[WASHINGTON] Failure to deliver more government aid to households could precipitate a wave of mortgage defaults and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

China has a new richest person, with Jack Ma dethroned

Even before proposed merger, CCT and CMT have already been diversifying: managers

Gold extends losses to fourth day on US dollar rally

Singapore banking system may be among first to recover: S&P

Hot stock: Wilmar sees active trading after announcing China unit's IPO price

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.