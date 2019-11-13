You are here

Hatten Land Q1 profit jumps to RM2.6m on higher earnings from projects

Wed, Nov 13, 2019 - 8:47 AM
CATALIST-LISTED Hatten Land on Wednesday posted a first-quarter net profit of RM2.6 million (S$850,000) for the three months ended Sept 30, more than six times its net profit of RM424,000 in the year-ago period. 

Earnings per share for the quarter came in at 0.19 sen, from 0.03 sen last year. 

Revenue surged 54.6 per cent to RM83 million, from RM53.7 million a year ago. This was mainly due to higher earnings recognised from its Harbour City and Satori projects based on a "percentage of completion" method, as well as the acquisition of the Unicity Project completed in December last year, the company said. 

Hatten Land said no dividend has been declared for the quarter as it would like to conserve its cash for development and operational purposes. 

The counter closed at 9.2 Singapore cents on Tuesday, down 3.2 per cent, or 0.3 cent. 

