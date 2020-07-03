Hatten Land subsidiaries plan debt restructuring

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
TWO subsidiaries of Catalist-listed Hatten Land are looking to undergo debt restructuring, on top of the group's other initiatives to make its property development business more resilient in light of ongoing pressures from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The subsidiaries, MDSA...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes