You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hatten Land unit to acquire Seremban developer

Fri, Aug 03, 2018 - 6:25 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

CATALIST-listed Hatten Land is going beyond Melaka for the first time with its proposed acquisition of Velvet Valley Sdn Bhd, the property developer announced on Friday after the market closed.

Through subsidiary Sky Win Management Consultancy, Hatten Land has entered into an agreement to acquire Velvet Valley at a consideration of RM43 million, to be funded by the company's internal resources and/or bank borrowings. This represents a discount of about 20 per cent to its independent valuation of RM53.8 million.

Velvet Valley is currently developing the 7,936 sq m mixed development project Unicity in Seremban, Malaysia, expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2018. Velvet Valley also owns a completed freehold four-storey shop office with a floor area of 554.8 sq m in the central district of Seremban.

Said Hatten Land: "This acquisition is line with Hatten Land’s long-term growth strategy to diversify its portfolio outside of Melaka, and will accrue value for the company and its shareholders as another stream of recurring income."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Velvet Valley is privately owned by Hatten Land executive chairman and managing director Colin Tan, Hatten Land executive director and deputy managing director Edwain Tan, and an unrelated third party. The proposed acquisition therefore constitutes an interested party transaction, and will be subject to shareholders' approval at an extraordinary general meeting to be convened.

Hatten Land shares closed unchanged at 13.9 Singapore cents on Friday, before the announcement.

Companies & Markets

UOL Q2 bottom line rises 21% to S$132.7m

Genting Singapore posts 3% increase in Q2 profit

Challenger Q2 net profit up 3% to S$4m

NetLink Trust reports Q1 net profit of S$19 million

Singapore shares down by 0.63% on Friday

Brokers' take: CGS-CIMB downgrades DBS to 'hold', RHB maintains 'buy'

Editor's Choice

BT_20180803_SINGPOST_3520950.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retailers share tales of digitisation battles on the ground

2018-08-02T013315Z_538714391_RC15E6787680_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS trims property loans growth by S$1b; Q2 net up 18%

Aug 3, 2018
Startups

FundedX platform for 'trading startups' stalls at start line over licensing issue

Most Read

1 DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates
2 Brookvale Park en bloc bid latest to be headed to court
3 Hot stock: AEM Holdings dives 25% as CGS-CIMB downgrades stock, slashes target
4 URA nod for 4,107 units at Tampines Court, Normanton Park
5 UOB sees housing prices falling 5-10% over time; keeps 2018 home loan growth forecast
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-uob-030818.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB sees housing prices falling 5-10% over time; keeps 2018 home loan growth forecast

Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: RHB downgrades BreadTalk to 'sell' on overheated valuations

Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Former Sakae Holdings director charged over offences involving more than S$20m

TEMASEK Holdings.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Temasek sets up S$5b medium-term note programme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening