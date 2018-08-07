You are here

Hatten Land unveils plans for RM200m water theme park at its Harbour City project in Malacca

Tue, Aug 07, 2018 - 1:11 PM
The 500,000 square foot Splash World @ Harbour City park will be located between two 30-storey towers on the 14th floor deck of its flagship Harbour City @ Melaka project, a mixed development shaped like a large ship.
PHOTO: HATTEN LAND

CATALIST-LISTED Hatten Land said on Tuesday it plans to build a RM200 million (S$67 million) water theme park, the largest in Malacca, Malaysia, in partnership with resort operator Samsung C&T Corporation and Polin Waterparks, a leading designer and installer of water slides.

The 500,000 square foot Splash World @ Harbour City park will be located between two 30-storey towers on the 14th floor deck of its flagship Harbour City @ Melaka project, a mixed development shaped like a large ship, the Malaysian developer said in a Singapore Exchange filing during the market lunch break.

Due for completion by end-2019 and expected to be opened to the public in the first half of 2020, it will be one of the region’s largest water parks with up to 5,200 visitors a day, Hatten Land said.

The collaboration agreement for the project was signed by the three partners in the presence of Malacca's Chief Minister Adly Bin Zahari, it added.

Hatten Land will develop the project, Samsung C&T of South Korea will act as operation adviser and consultant, while Polin Waterparks, headquartered in Turkey, will design and manufacture the water slide attractions.

The four-storey theme park boasts more than one kilometre of water slides. A man-made river will meander over two floors to intertwine more than 50 attractions, including 11 extreme slides for thrill-seekers, a Sky Beach, and a dedicated children’s water play park, said the company. After dark, a "Cosmic Waters" light show will illuminate the park, accompanied by a water circus, trapeze stunts and other entertainment in a special amphitheatre.

Harbour City - which consists of a mall, the water theme park and three hotel blocks - spans 4.5 million square feet in built-up area and has a total estimated gross development value of RM2.2 billion, said Hatten Land.

