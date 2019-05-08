You are here

Haw Par Corp Q1 net profit up 14.1% to S$22.07m

Wed, May 08, 2019 - 5:52 PM
HAW Par Corporation on Wednesday announced that net profit for the first quarter ended March 31 rose 14.1 per cent to S$22.07 million.

Group revenue increased 22.3 per cent year-on-year to S$73.38 million on the back of increased demand for healthcare products, while earnings per share rose to 10 Singapore cents, up from 8.8 cents previously.

Commenting on its outlook, Haw Par said: "Global uncertainties could affect our operating businesses and valuation of our strategic investments. Healthcare's operating margin may decline further if the price of raw materials continues to increase."

Haw Par shares closed at S$13.75 on Wednesday, up five cents.

Companies & Markets

