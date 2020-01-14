You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

HC Surgical expands to Cambodia with new 3-year deal

Tue, Jan 14, 2020 - 8:48 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

HC SURGICAL Specialists has signed an exclusive three-year agreement to provide consultancy and medical services for The Prestige Hospital in Cambodia, marking its foray into the South-east Asian country.

The Catalist-listed firm on Monday evening said it was appointed as the consultancy service provider for the setting up of an endoscopy centre within the hospital, and will also provide certain exclusive medical services in the hospital.

This will create an additional revenue stream for the group, and is aligned with its long-term plans for regional expansion, HC Surgical said in its bourse filing.

The Prestige Hospital offers services for families with a specialisation in women's and children's health. It also has partnerships with global hospital providers and provides patients with access to specialised treatments in Singapore, Thailand and Cambodia.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The three-year period for the exclusive agreement will start when the new endoscopy centre is operational, which is estimated to be on March 1.

SEE ALSO

Ten dead in Cambodia building collapse, more trapped

The deal is not expected to have a material impact on the consolidated earnings per share or net tangible assets per share of the group for the current financial year ending May 31, 2020.

"We are on track with our expansion plans and will continue to keep a lookout for other potential synergistic collaborations locally and regionally," said HC Surgical chief executive officer Heah Sieu Min. 

Shares of the company closed up S$0.015 or 2.9 per cent to S$0.54 on Monday, before the announcement.

Companies & Markets

Trendlines portfolio company in talks for share sale

ESR, GIC setting up US$500m China logistics JV

Cityneon buys US animated figures design firm in S$50m deal

PnP holders with 'substantial debt' plan to block Utico's scheme

SPH Q1 earnings down 17.2% on higher costs, lower print ad sales

New shareholders seek to remove five directors from USP board

BREAKING

Jan 14, 2020 08:36 AM
Transport

Moody's threatens to downgrade Boeing debt rating

[NEW YORK] Ratings agency Moody's on Monday placed Boeing's debt rating on review for downgrade, on the same day...

Jan 14, 2020 08:33 AM
Companies & Markets

Trendlines portfolio company in talks for share sale

STARTUP incubator The Trendlines Group said early on Tuesday that one of its portfolio companies is in negotiations...

Jan 14, 2020 08:20 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher as yen falls

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday as risk appetite picked up on a cheaper yen and advances on Wall...

Jan 14, 2020 08:19 AM
Government & Economy

Trudeau cites US ratcheting up tensions with Iran in plane's downing

[OTTAWA] Victims of an Iran-downed jetliner would still be alive if not for a recent escalation of tensions partly...

Jan 14, 2020 07:46 AM
Government & Economy

Pompeo says Iraqi leaders privately want US troops

[WASHINGTON] Secretary of State Mike Pompeo alleged Monday that Iraqi leaders have told him privately they support...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly