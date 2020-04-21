HC Surgical lets doctor in defamation suit continue practice at heartland centres

JULIAN Ong, the doctor involved in a defamation lawsuit that sent HC Surgical Specialists' share price on an erratic ride last week, will be allowed to continue practising at the group's heartland centres.

Dr Ong's private practice at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital is a 70 per cent-owned subsidiary of HC Surgical. He had lost the suit against a woman who told other doctors that he and another specialist, Chan Herng Nieng, were taking advantage of "vulnerable" female patients for sexual activities with them.

In June 2018, the woman also filed a complaint against the two doctors with the Singapore Medical Council (SMC).

Catalist-listed HC Surgical said on Tuesday that Parkway Group has suspended Dr Ong's accreditation and clinical privileges at Mount Elizabeth Novena, Mount Elizabeth, Gleneagles and Parkway East Hospitals from April 20 until the SMC complaint against him is dismissed.

His accreditation and clinical privileges will also lapse if there is no dismissal of the complaint, before they expire on July 1, 2021.

HC Surgical said Dr Ong's suspension is not expected to have any material impact on its consolidated earnings per share or net tangible assets per share for the current financial year ending May 31, 2020.

Its shares were trading flat at S$0.39 as at 2.42pm on Tuesday.