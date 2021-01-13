You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

HC Surgical Specialists reports H1 net profit of S$5m, buoyed by fair-value gain

Wed, Jan 13, 2021 - 7:43 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

CATALIST-LISTED HC Surgical Specialists more than doubled its earnings in the first half-year, buoyed by a fair-value gain, its unaudited results indicated on Wednesday.

Net profit rose to S$5 million for the six months to Nov 30, 2020, up from S$2.17 million before; revenue was up by 12.4 per cent year on year, to S$10.99 million.

The colorectal clinic operator booked a fair-value gain of S$1.54 million on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, reversing an earlier S$601,000 loss.

This was attributed to an increase in the share price of medical support services provider Medinex, of which HC Surgical Specialists holds an effective stake of 32.4 per cent, and an increase in the fair value of its investment in Singapore Paincare Holdings, which was publicly listed last July.

Besides the fair-value gain, the medical-services group notched a rise in turnover on a higher volume of patients from mid-2020, after the two-month quasi-lockdown or "circuit breaker" imposed by the government to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

HC Surgical Specialists said in a statement that its foreign patient volumes have fallen amid the pandemic, but "the group has not suffered much impact as we are able to rely on the local population demand".

Still, the group also warned that, while it has seen pent-up demand for its services post-circuit breaker, "it is uncertain if this trend will continue".

"With the Covid-19 situation still raging globally and the slowdown of economic activity, both local and worldwide, the group is mindful to keep its operations intact and will continue to strengthen its core competencies," it said.

Earnings per share came to 3.32 Singapore cents, against 1.45 Singapore cents previously. Net asset value was 13.33 Singapore cents a share, compared with 10.81 Singapore cents as at May 31, 2020.

The board recommended an interim dividend of 1.7 Singapore cents a share, up from 1.3 Singapore cents before, to be paid on Feb 2. The books close on Jan 21.

The counter closed on Wednesday at S$0.35, lower by S$0.01 or 2.78 per cent, before the results were released.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Social element of ESG growing in importance, impact on returns

GL posts H1 net loss of US$19.8m as Covid-19 pandemic closes British hotels

Brokers' take: AmBank maintains 'hold' on glovemakers; CGS-CIMB retains 'add'

SGX names ING's Herry Cho as new head of sustainability and sustainability finance

Aspen's glovemaking unit secures US$100m in sales for 2021

Singapore Airlines launches US dollar debt debut

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 13, 2021 07:39 PM
Government & Economy

Japan expands state of emergency

[TOKYO] Japan expanded a state of emergency declared for the Tokyo area last week to seven more prefectures on...

Jan 13, 2021 07:31 PM
Banking & Finance

EU watchdog says some banks trying to circumvent rules after Brexit

[LONDON] Some banks outside the European Union are trying to circumvent rules on offering investment services to...

Jan 13, 2021 07:19 PM
Wealth & Investing

Social element of ESG growing in importance, impact on returns

MARKET returns are stronger for companies with better social practices, and the difference has grown more pronounced...

Jan 13, 2021 06:58 PM
Companies & Markets

GL posts H1 net loss of US$19.8m as Covid-19 pandemic closes British hotels

MAINBOARD-LISTED hotel operator GL sank into the red in its first half-year, as the Covid-19 pandemic hit its...

Jan 13, 2021 06:49 PM
Transport

Singapore container throughput dips 0.9% in 2020, with port staying open amid pandemic

SHIPPING containers with a volume of 36.9 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) passed through the Port of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Sea acquires Indonesian bank to gain foothold in financial tech

China sees biggest Covid-19 spike in over five months, four cities in lockdown

HDB rolls out one-stop portal that lists new flats up for sale

Hong Kong: Stocks end with losses

Taiwan central bank seeks 'moral persuasion' to slow currency surge: sources

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for