You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
BEYOND COVID-19: HEALTHCARE

Healthtech use surges amid pandemic; now to put the brakes on costs

Meaningful use can boost productivity and result in savings, but more advanced tech will require investment which needs to be recouped
Wed, Nov 25, 2020 - 5:50 AM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

rk_healthtech_251120.jpg
To cope with the shortage of manpower and facilities, some of the once nascent technologies have become essential in the industry.
ST FILE PHOTO

Singapore

THE Covid-19 pandemic has prompted greater adoption of technology in the healthcare space to cope with a shortage of medical professionals and safe distancing measures. While the acceleration of technology will boost productivity and efficiency for healthcare providers here, the...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 25, 2020 07:22 AM
Energy & Commodities

US oil industry group pledges to fight possible Biden fracking limits

[BENGALURU] If US President-elect Joe Biden tries to restrict development of oil and gas drilling on federal lands,...

Nov 25, 2020 07:18 AM
Technology

Dell posts surprise revenue rise on booming demand for remote-work tools

[BENGALURU] Dell Technologies Inc reported a surprise rise in third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, driven by buoyant...

Nov 25, 2020 07:16 AM
Banking & Finance

China's bond defaults show Beijing's war on debt is back

[SHANGHAI] A spurt of missed debt repayments by three Chinese state-owned firms - a coal miner, a chipmaker and an...

Nov 25, 2020 07:11 AM
Consumer

Luxury fans in China chase neat shot of investment with vintage Moutai liquor

[BEIJING] As luxury spending rebounds in China, consumers with money to burn have a new habit beyond fancy bags and...

Nov 25, 2020 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

US will distribute 6.4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in first tranche

[WASHINGTON] The US plans to distribute 6.4 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the first week...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CIMB Singapore names three new business heads to replace axed trio

DoctorxDentist removes at least 9,700 doctors from its platform, aims to be more transparent

STB monitoring commission fees on SingapoRediscovers Vouchers booking platforms

Ikea furnishes strong results despite pandemic

Mapletree buys sprawling Japan site for warehouses, to invest over S$550m

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for