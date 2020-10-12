Healthway Medical Corporation deputy CEO builds stake

FOR the five local trading sessions that spanned Oct 2 to 8, the Straits Times Index (STI) gained 1.7 per cent, with the Nikkei 225 Index, Hang Seng Index and S&P/ASX 200 Index averaging a 2.4 per cent gain.

This has brought the STI's decline in total return for the 2020 year to Oct 8 to 18.2 per cent.

Over the five sessions, the iEdge S-Reit Leaders Index declined 0.2 per cent, bringing its decline in total return for the 2020 year to Oct 8 to 3.6 per cent.

Share buybacks

There were 15 primary-listed stocks conducting share buybacks over the five sessions with a total consideration of S$4.1 million, not far from the S$5.4 million and S$6.1 million for the preceding two weeks.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) led the consideration tally over the five sessions, buying back 2 million shares at an average price of S$0.99 per share.

OUE commenced a new buyback mandate, buying back 567,500 shares at an average price of S$1.20 per share. In its previous buyback mandate, the diversified real estate owner, developer and operator bought back 904,200 of its outstanding shares.

Director and substantial shareholder transactions

The five trading sessions again saw approximately 100 changes in director interests and substantial shareholdings, filed for close to 30 primary-listed stocks.

This included 25 company director acquisitions, with two disposals filed, and substantial shareholders filing 18 acquisitions and two disposals.

Healthway Medical Corporation

On Oct 7, Healthway Medical Corporation executive director and deputy CEO Abram Suhardiman acquired 30.5 million shares of the Catalist-listed company for a consideration of S$976,000. At 3.2 cents per share, this took his total interest in Healthway Medical Corporation from 0.19 per cent to 0.86 per cent.

This followed his acquisition of 8,452,900 shares on Sept 29, also at 3.2 cents per share.

He is responsible for overseeing the Group's operations and corporate support functions including finance, legal, marketing, human resources, corporate communications and information technology divisions, and assisting the CEO in strategic planning and managing all aspects of the company and the group's business.

Prior to joining Healthway, he served as vice-president at Nuvest Capital.

He has also worked at The Abraaj Group and Citibank where he was part of the investment team in South-east Asia.

As of the end of 2019, Healthway Medical Corporation owned, operated and managed 91 clinics and medical centres. These facilities are in most parts of Singapore, including many major private hospitals.

The company noted in early August that over the preceding few months it had taken the opportunity to accelerate its digitalisation journey both for internal processes and for its patients.

The company rolled out enhanced infrastructures for its backend systems to strengthen operational efficiency, as well as utilise teleconsultation platforms at its general practice and specialist clinics and signalled that it will continue to broaden and enhance these platforms to cater to the evolving needs of its patients in the future.

Lian Beng Group

Between Oct 1 and 7, Ong Sek Chong & Sons Pte Ltd acquired 1,264,600 shares of Lian Beng Group. The consideration of the acquisitions was S$504,829, at an average price of 39.92 cents per share.

It took the total interest of Ong Sek Chong & Sons Pte Ltd in the homegrown construction group from 31.01 per cent to 31.27 per cent.

This followed acquisitions of 718,800 shares at an average price of 37.62 cents per share between Sept 24 and 30.

Ong Sek Chong & Sons Pte Ltd's total interest in Lian Beng Group has gradually increased from 29.62 per cent on Aug 1, 2019.

Lian Beng Group chairman and managing director, Ong Pang Aik, and Ong Lay Huan maintain deemed interests in Ong Sek Chong & Sons Pte Ltd.

As of Oct 7, Mr Ong Pang Aik maintained a 37.00 per cent total interest in Lian Beng Group, with Ms Ong Lay Huan maintaining a total interest of 34.48 per cent.

UOB-Kay Hian Holdings

Between Oct 1 and 7, UOB-Kay Hian Holdings (UOBKH) chairman and managing director Wee Ee-chao acquired 184,800 shares for a consideration of S$231,000 at S$1.25 per share.

This increased his total interest in UOBKH from 30.64 per cent to 30.66 per cent.

Mr Wee's total interest in UOBKH has gradually increased from 29.49 per cent at the end of 2019, and increased from 27.98 per cent at the end of 2018.

GuocoLand

Between Sept 30 and Oct 7, GuocoLand non-independent non-executive director Quek Leng Chan increased his deemed interest in the listed company by 114,400 shares.

GuocoLand Assets Pte Ltd acquired the shares at a consideration of S$173,348 at S$1.52 per share.

His preceding acquisitions were between Aug 27 and 28 with 63,100 shares acquired at S$1.45 per share.

Mr Quek maintains a 71.94 per cent total interest in GuocoLand.

He is also the chairman and CEO of Hong Leong Company (Malaysia) Berhad and he has extensive business experience in various business sectors, including financial services, manufacturing and real estate.

Roxy-Pacific Holdings

Between Sept 30 and Oct 6, Kian Lam Investment Pte Ltd acquired 500,000 shares of Roxy-Pacific Holdings for a consideration of S$161,212.

At an average price of 32.24 cents per share, this took the total interest of executive chairman and CEO, Teo Hong Lim, in Roxy-Pacific Holdings from 62.97 per cent to 63.01 per cent. Mr Teo has been a director of Roxy-Pacific Holdings since May 1993 and currently sets out the group's strategies and leads overall management.

Meanwhile, between Sept 30 and Oct 2, Roxy-Pacific Holdings independent director Winston Tan Tien Hin acquired 100,000 shares of the listed company for a consideration of S$32,375, at 32.38 cents per share.

Mr Tan's total interest in the established property and hospitality group is 0.85 per cent.

The independent director has gradually increased his total interest in the company from 0.71 per cent on March 29.

Mr Tan is also executive chairman of Serrano and non-executive director of Plastoform Holdings.

NetLink NBN Trust

On Oct 2, NetLink Trust (NLT) non-independent executive director and CEO Tong Yew Heng acquired 100,000 units of the business trust for a consideration of S$97,000.

This followed his acquisition of 200,000 units on Sept 29 also at 97 cents per unit.

The recent acquisitions have taken Mr Tong's direct stake in the business trust to 650,000 units as of Oct 2.

In a presentation on Oct 2, NLT noted that its network now connects its central offices to 1,428,272 residential homes, 46,988 end-users across non-residential premises, and 1,772 connections to non-building address point (NBAP) locations.

Centurion Corporation

On Oct 5, Centurion Corporation non-executive director and joint chairman David Loh Kim Kang acquired 200,000 shares of the accommodation developer and manager for a consideration of S$67,000.

At 33.50 cents per share, this took his total interest in Centurion Corporation from 55.16 per cent to 55.18 per cent.

Mr Loh has over 20 years of experience in the investment and brokerage industry and has been a principal and director of Centurion Global Ltd, a controlling shareholder of the company, since April 2008 to the present.

Federal International (2000)

On Oct 7, Federal International (2000) (Federal) executive chairman and CEO Koh Kian Kiong acquired 207,200 shares of the listed company for a consideration of S$32,738.

At an average price of 15.80 cents per share, this took his total interest in Federal from 20.04 per cent to 20.19 per cent.

Mr Koh's total interest in Federal has gradually increased from 15.77 per cent at the beginning of 2016.

Mr Koh is one of the founders of the group and has more than 45 years of experience in the oil and gas industry.

He oversees the formulation of the group's corporate strategies and expansion plans.

Uni-Asia Group

On Oct 8, Uni-Asia Group CEO Kenji Fukuyado acquired 26,000 shares for a consideration of S$11,120.

At an average price of 42.77 cents per share, this took his total interest in Uni-Asia Group from 1.54 per cent to 1.57 per cent.

Mr Fukuyado was appointed CEO of Uni-Asia Group on April 30, and is concurrently chairman of the management committee and review committee.