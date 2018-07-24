Healthway Medical launches new look

HEALTHWAY Medical Corporation (HMC) has introduced a refreshed look and tagline that are in line with its strategy of creating a technology-enabled, hospitality-led network of clinics

HEALTHWAY Medical Corporation (HMC) has introduced a refreshed look and tagline that are in line with its strategy of creating a technology-enabled, hospitality-led network of clinics, it said on Tuesday.

The private healthcare operator has identified four key thrusts of its new brand identity – trusted care, hospitality excellence, accessibility and technology.

Stephen Riady, non-executive non-independent director of HMC, said: "The rebranding retains our established values while adopting a timely update reflecting our renewed commitment to, and focus on, our patients. Our rebranding is guided by our goal to deliver the highest quality of healthcare services to our patients, while ensuring our enhanced processes and methods support and nurture our staff and doctors."

As part of its digital transformation, HMC will progressively develop and roll out targeted digital healthcare solutions to patients, it highlighted. It will also focus on educating its patients on preventive healthcare, given the rapidly ageing population in Singapore.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Over the past year, HMC has announced a number of new initiatives, including strategic partnership agreements with South Korea's SK Telecom, the Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, HealthConnect, and Hong Kong-based United Medical Practice.

In April, it formed an advisory board, which is chaired by Tan Chuan-Jin, Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament (MP) for Kembangan-Chai Chee, Marine Parade Group Representation Constituency (GRC). Also on the board are Jalan Besar GRC MP Lily Neo and Professor Bernard Yeung, Dean and Stephen Riady Distinguished Professor of Finance, Strategy and Policy at the National University of Singapore Business School.