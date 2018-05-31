Healthway Medical's interim CEO steps down; Dr Khor Chin Kee appointed CEO from June 1

CATALIST-LISTED Healthway Medical Corporation on Thursday announced that its interim chief executive officer Dr Dominic Er Kong Kiong stepped down from his position on May 31. He was appointed to the role on Aug 16, 2017.

Dr Khor Chin Kee, 56, will helm Healthway Medical as its CEO from June 1.

In a filing with the Singapore Exchange, Healthway said: "Dr Khor will be responsible for the overall management and operations of the company and its subsidiaries."

Dr Khor will also drive the company's business optimisation strategy to enhance and improve operational efficiency and anchor the ongoing transformation initiatives, it added.

Healthway Medical shares finished S$0.001 or 2.1 per cent down at S$0.047 on Thursday before the announcement.