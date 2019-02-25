Healthway narrows FY2018 loss on absence of S$25 million impairment loss

HEALTHWAY Medical Corporation narrowed its full-year net loss from a year ago, it posted on Monday.

Net loss for the 12 months ended Dec 31, 2018 stood at S$5.81 million, compared to net loss of S$34.79 million a year ago.

A narrowing in net loss comes amid an absence of a $25 million impairment loss on intangible assets that was recorded in the year-ago period. Total operating costs for the group also decreased by 12.7 per cent to S$120.2 million for the full year.

The group’s full-year turnover was S$112.7 million, up 7.5 per cent.