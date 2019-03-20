Hearing begins for man charged with aiding manipulation of stocks behind 2013 penny crash

The hearing for the first of three defendants in the penny stock scandal of 2013 began on Wednesday afternoon, with accused Goh Hin Calm expected to plead guilty to two charges of abetting a massive market manipulation scheme.

The hearing comes after a widespread investigation – described by prosecutors as the largest securities fraud probe in Singapore’s history – into the circumstances surrounding the October 2013 crash in the shares of Asiasons Capital, Blumont Group and LionGold Corp. Asiasons has since been renamed Attilan Group.

The collapse of those stocks sparked a dumping of penny stocks in the broader market, and led regulators to introduce a slew of changes in its wake.

Goh, a former interim chief executive of IPCO International, is alleged to have helped Malaysian businessman John Soh Chee Wen and Quah Su-Ling, IPCO’s CEO before Goh, to control a web of 189 trading accounts to create an artificially inflated market for Asiasons, Blumont and LionGold shares in the months leading up to the 2013 crash. IPCO is now known as Renaissance United.

A guilty plea by Goh will be a key victory for the prosecution, which could potentially use him as a key witness in the joint trial of Soh and Quah, which is scheduled to start next week.

The prosecution is expected to lay out its statement of facts before the High Court on Wednesday describing the alleged scheme. If Goh pleads guilty as expected, the Court is expected to consider his sentence.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicholas Tan is arguing for the prosecution before Justice See Kee Oon. Goh is represented by Adrian Wee of Characterist LLC.