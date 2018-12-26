You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Heeton cuts stake in subsidiary Prospere Glory to 60%

Wed, Dec 26, 2018 - 7:54 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED developer Heeton Holdings has disposed of a 40 per cent stake in previously wholly owned unit Prospere Glory, it announced in a Singapore Exchange filing on Wednesday evening.

The real estate and investment holding firm Prospere Glory has an issued and paid up share capital of 100 ordinary shares of S$1 each. On Dec 21, 20 per cent of the shareholding interest in Prospere Glory was disposed of to KSH Investments Property Holdings Pte Ltd, and another 20 per cent to Ho Lee Properties (UK) Pte Ltd, via Heeton unit Heeton Capital. KSH Investments Property Holdings is the wholly owned subsidiary of mainboard-listed KSH Holdings.

Each disposal had a sales consideration of S$20, based on the net asset value of Prospere Glory as at the date of the disposal. With the disposal, Prospere Glory becomes a 60 per cent-owned subsidiary of the Heeton group.

Heeton said that the deal is not, in itself, expected to have any material impact on its earnings and net tangible assets per share for the current financial year ending Dec 31, 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Heeton shares closed down half a Singapore cent or one per cent at 48.5 Singapore cents on Wednesday before the announcement.

Companies & Markets

Yongnam Holdings secures contracts worth S$73.4m

Singtel adds ex-Westpac chief Gail Kelly, Google exec Bradley Horowitz to board

Buyout offer for Cityneon extended to Jan 9

Golden Energy and Resources secures A$150m loan facilities to aid Stanmore Coal bid

Keppel bags S$300m of marine contracts; Keppel T&T sells stakes in Thai IT firms

Pacific Star Development to take full control of Puteri Cove project for S$26m

Editor's Choice

Dec 25, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Real Estate

Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply

BT-santa-letter-web.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
Life & Culture

A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees

china-city-aad7a8ca-03cb-11e9-b5df-5d3874f1ac36.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Government & Economy

China growth to slow, economy to remain strained

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end higher on Monday
2 Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply
3 Ailing firms find new lease of life in real estate
4 Singapore goes underground to boost land use
5 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

AK_cbfactory_2612.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing up 7.6% in November, beating estimates

file6y5fqonfeleuwx2mgz7.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel bags S$300m of marine contracts; Keppel T&T sells stakes in Thai IT firms

nz-collage-261218.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel adds ex-Westpac chief Gail Kelly, Google exec Bradley Horowitz to board

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening