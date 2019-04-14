You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Heeton-led consortium buys London hotel for £84.3 million

Sun, Apr 14, 2019 - 6:28 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

Crowne Plaza Kensington.JPG
Housed behind a historic Georgian façade, the Crowne Plaza London Kensington is located in the Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea.
Heeton Holdings Limited

A SINGAPOREAN consortium has snapped up the Crowne Plaza London Kensington hotel for £84.3 million (S$148.9 million), in a April 11 deal that was announced on Sunday morning.

Mainboard-listed developer Heeton Holdings, which now has a 60 per cent stake in the 163-room development, went in with mainboard-listed contractor KSH Holdings and the privately held construction company Ho Lee Group, which each holding a 20 per cent interest.

The consortium bought over hotel investment holding company L.C. (London), which was incorporated in England and Wales in 1995, in a share sale and purchase agreement.

L. C. (London), which has the Crowne Plaza London Kensington as its primary asset, posted a net profit of £741,480 in 2018 on turnover of £11.8 million, according to British company records. Earnings fell by 10.4 per cent on the year before, on higher expenses, despite a rise in revenue.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The value of the hotel deal is nearly as much as Heeton’s market capitalisation of S$154.4 million, the company noted in its bourse announcement - head and shoulders above the 20 per cent threshold for a major transaction, under Singapore’s listing rules.

But Heeton added that the acquisition has not been regarded as such, and will not need the green light from shareholders, as it is being made in the ordinary course of business of the group - that is, property investment, property development and hospitality.

Heeton CEO Eric Teng said in a statement that the acquisition “reaffirms Heeton’s intention to be a strategic player in the international hospitality sector” and brings the group’s 12-hotel portfolio to eight assets in Britain, with the rest in Japan and Thailand.

“Given the enterprise value associated with the transaction, as well as the growth potential of the UK hospitality market, we believe this acquisition will add value to our current portfolio,” added Mr Teng.

Heeton said in its company announcement that the acquisition was not expected to have a significant impact on its net tangible assets and earnings per share for the 12 months to Dec 31, 2019, while KSH said the same for its financial year to March 31, 2020.

Editor's Choice

lwx_manufacturing_130419_3.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Q1 GDP growth hits decade low

BT_20190413_JEWEL2A_3752999.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Transport

Architect Moshe Safdie on the paradise garden theme for Changi Airport's Jewel

BT_20190413_NRCPL13SGFT_3752883.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's acquisition of Ascendas-Singbridge gets overwhelming nod from shareholders

Most Read

1 Prabowo asks supporters to reject result if Jokowi wins
2 Pure Group to open 8th facility in Suntec City
3 Clozette lands US$10m in Series C funding
4 Singapore 5th out of 6 Asean countries in growth of mobile payments use: PwC survey
5 At a glance: Taxes in Thailand
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_manufacturing_130419_3.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Q1 GDP growth hits decade low

BT_20190413_MAS_3753009.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS maintains monetary policy, cuts core inflation forecast to 1 - 2%

BT_20190413_JEWEL2A_3752999.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Transport

Architect Moshe Safdie on the paradise garden theme for Changi Airport's Jewel

BT_20190413_JAWORK13_3752901.jpg
Apr 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Lifestyle sector tapping govt schemes to ease labour crunch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening