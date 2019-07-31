You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Heeton-Lian Beng-KSH consortium buy out Aussie partner in Brisbane project

Wed, Jul 31, 2019 - 9:17 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

A TRIO of Singapore-listed property developers has consolidated their stake in a plot of land in Brisbane, Australia, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.

The consortium - Heeton Holdings, with a 55 per cent stake, Lian Beng Group with a 30 per cent stake and KSH Holdings with a 15 per cent stake - paid A$5.5 million (S$5.23 million) in cash for the remaining 67 per cent stake in 186, Wickham Street, Fortitude Valley.

They had first invested in the freehold land parcel in 2014, alongside Australian vendor Marvel Investments, with plans to turn the site into two residential towers for sale to Asian investors. The Brisbane development was the first Australian project for all three Singapore partners.

The latest price tag included the discharge of a shareholder loan of A$2.2 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The value of the transaction was reached on a willing buyer, willing seller basis, against the holding company's net tangible assets of roughly A$3.05 million.

Heeton disclosed that it paid for its share of the deal in a mix of internal funds and external borrowings. Its board added that the deal is not expected to have any material impact on its net tangible assets and earnings per share for the year to Dec 31, 2019.

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_310782.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Garage

PEs target Asean startups as they join VCs in funding landscape

nz_raffles_310722.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

New pilot scheme to help high-growth tech firms bring in EP talent

nz_sembcorp_300752.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine shares tumble on warning of bigger loss in H2

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

file735tflcjahi131juwcn9.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Finland's Neste expands Singapore refinery as it taps renewable growth

doc76gi9l56dwy57z1dri_doc757onn9kimczfon5e8p.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_manufacture_310767.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing sentiment dives, services less optimistic: surveys

nz_hdb_310755.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Banking & Finance

Further drop in housing loans but business lending, total loans rise in June: MAS data

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly