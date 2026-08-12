The Business Times
business-time-50

Hello Kitty owner Sanrio’s shares plunge most since 2014 after 1Q earnings miss

Sanrio shares had risen almost 50% since the beginning of 2026 through Aug 10, outperforming Topix 

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Wed, Aug 12, 2026 · 10:41 AM — Updated Wed, Aug 12, 2026 · 10:48 AM
    • Sanrio’s 22.4 billion yen in 1Q operating income missed the Bloomberg Consensus of 23.4 billion yen.
    • Sanrio’s 22.4 billion yen in 1Q operating income missed the Bloomberg Consensus of 23.4 billion yen. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    SANRIO shares tumbled as much as 20 per cent, the most in more than 12 years, after the company’s first quarter operating income missed market estimates. 

    The Hello Kitty owner reported 22.4 billion yen (US$141 million) in 1Q operating income on Monday (Aug 10), missing the Bloomberg Consensus of 23.4 billion yen.

    “The 1Q results could prompt some near-term profit-taking and weakness” due to the neutral tone, but there is no need for major concern as the business is progressing steadily, wrote Morgan Stanley MUFG analysts Katsumi Arai and Akiho Toyama in a report. 

    Sanrio shares had risen almost 50 per cent since the beginning of 2026 through Monday, outperforming the Topix. 

    “The shares had been rising at a fairly rapid pace since late June, so with the lack of positive surprises in the earnings, many investors likely see it as a good time to sell,” said Kazuhiro Sasaki, head of research at Phillip Securities. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    SanrioJapan stocksTopixCorporate earnings

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    The 302-unit Cape Royale, completed in 2013, has been the last major new condominium development in Sentosa Cove. 

    Two-thirds of Sentosa Cove resales in the red, with average loss topping S$1 million since 2023

    Singapore’s next chapter should not be framed as a choice between economic growth and social well-being. We need both.

    Singapore at 61: How we can ensure opportunity, security and ownership for the next generation

    Under the Philippines’ new policy, up to four EV models will be provided with as much as 15 billion pesos each in fiscal support, in the form of tax payment certificates.

    Too little, too late? Manila’s billion-dollar bid to ignite its sputtering EV industry

    BYD’s rise to become the No 1 passenger-car seller in Singapore can be described as explosive. 

    How BYD disrupted Singapore’s car market – and why the strategy is turning on itself

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More