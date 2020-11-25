You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Help genuine HDB upgrader with ABSD remission: UOL chief

Wed, Nov 25, 2020 - 2:49 PM
lisen@sph.com.sg@SiowLiSenBT

Clavon.jpg
An artist's impression of UOL's latest project, Clavon. Pricing of the 640-unit condo comprising two 37-storey towers starts from S$1,475 per square foot.
PHOTO: UOL

Gym_Co-working_UOL.jpg
An artist's impression of Clavon's integrated gym and co-working space. The condo features flexible spaces, smart home amenities and technology solutions.
PHOTO: UOL

THERE has been another plea of letting genuine first-time HDB upgraders to a private condo to defer payment of additional buyer's stamp duty (ABSD), this time from UOL group chief executive Liam Wee Sin.

"It is our hope that the government will grant ABSD remission - similar to EC (executive condominium) buyers - giving them time to sell their HDB home six months after collecting their keys," said Mr Liam on Wednesday during a media briefing at the launch of the company's latest residential project.

Demand for the private residential market is genuine, and substantially from HDB upgraders who have higher aspirations of living in a condo, said Mr Liam.

"It makes logical sense to promoting the aspirations of Singaporeans," he said.

"A tweak to this ABSD policy to align with what is already in place for EC buyers can help genuine HDB upgraders to transition to a private property," he said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

If the remission is given, HDB upgraders buying a private home would not face the pressure of having to pay up the ABSD within 14 days of signing the sale and purchase agreement.

"The 12 per cent is a substantial amount to pay," said Mr Liam.

Based on the current ABSD regime, a HDB owner would need to pay a 12 per cent ABSD within 14 days from signing the sale and purchase agreement when they commit to a private property if they have not sold their existing home.

As such, the government should consider allowing HDB upgraders buying a private property to get ABSD remission similar to what is currently applicable for HDB upgraders buying an EC, he said. ECs are a public-private housing hybrid. This group is given six months to dispose of their HDB flats after having collected the key to their new EC home.

What this translates to is that the HDB upgraders would now be given six months to sell their HDB flat after collecting their keys to their new condominium, as against the current requirement of having them to sell their HDB flat six months after buying the private property, he said.

"This is logical on many aspects. Besides easing their cash flow, this also addresses other considerations that buyers have to contend with, such as the logistics of finding an interim accommodation while still waiting for the new private property to be completed," said Mr Liam.

In September, the head of the Real Estate Developers' Association of Singapore also urged the government to urgently consider allowing first-time upgraders from an HDB flat to a private property to defer payment of the ABSD till six months after the completion of the private property.

UOL is quite optimistic about selling its latest project as prices are "realistic and affordable", said Mr Liam.

Called Clavon, it is along Clementi Avenue 1 and integrates work and living trends and features flexible spaces, smart home amenities and technology solutions for a safe living environment.

Pricing of the 640-unit condominium comprising two 37-storey towers on a per square foot basis (psf) starts from S$1,475 psf.

Comparable projects Parc Clematis has a median unit price of S$1,634 psf, while Kent Ridge Hill Residences' median unit price was S$1,770 psf for the January to October 2020 period, according to Christine Sun, OrangeTee & Tie head of research and consultancy.

An 80:20 joint venture between UOL and subsidiary United Industrial Corporation Limited, Clavon comprises a mix of one to five-bedroom units ranging from 527 square feet (sq ft) to 1,690 sq ft. About 56 per cent or 356 units at the development are one and two-bedroom units sized between 527 sq ft and 764 sq ft.

More than half of the 640-unit development is priced below S$1.5 million. A one-bedroom unit starts from S$800,000, a two-bedroom unit from S$1 million, a three-bedroom unit from S$1.45 million, a four-bedroom unit from S$1.9 million and a five-bedroom unit from S$2.5 million.

Asked about the overall new private new home sales market for 2020, Mr Liam said the market is stable and he hopes it will continue to move in a "sustainable manner". Year to October new home sales were 8,021 units.

Mr Liam estimates total new home sales of 9,000 to 10,000 units for the year. In 2019, total new home sales were 9,912 units.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

STOCKS

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 25, 2020 03:07 PM
Technology

South Korea unveils AI chip to maintain semiconductor leadership

[SEOUL] South Korea is adding a new artificial intelligence (AI) chip to its arsenal of semiconductors as the nation...

Nov 25, 2020 02:54 PM
Technology

At China's premier Internet conference, few address the regulatory elephant in the room

[WUZHEN, China] China's annual World Internet Conference is usually a forum for luminaries from the country's online...

Nov 25, 2020 02:48 PM
Consumer

Nestle sells Yinlu business in China amid portfolio cleanup

[ZURICH] Nestle has agreed to sell its Yinlu peanut milk and canned rice porridge businesses in China to Food Wise...

Nov 25, 2020 02:17 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher tracking US rallies

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street thanks to...

Nov 25, 2020 02:14 PM
Real Estate

Hong Kong cuts stamp duty on commercial property amid slump

[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong government is scrapping an extra stamp duty levied on commercial property purchases in an...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Singapore Airlines gains nearly 17% on the week

Stocks to watch: UOB, Singapore Airlines, ST Engineering, Cromwell E-Reit

High Court dismisses Singapore firm's bid to release funds to pare Wirecard 'loans'

Sea's Forrest Li credits Singapore in Businessman of the Year win

Asia: Markets extend rally as optimism abounds on vaccine, US politics

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for