Hershey and Cadbury chocolate makers eye price hikes to cover cocoa crunch

THE makers of Hershey and Cadbury chocolates are planning more price hikes to cover a fresh record-setting surge in cocoa prices, even as inflation-hit consumers curb their purchases and company profits face a hit.

Cocoa prices have roughly doubled over the past year, hitting a series of record highs in recent weeks due to shrinking supplies.

Chocolate makers had been passing the rising costs on to consumers without losing much demand.

But shoppers are cutting back to a greater degree than they did last year, Hershey and Cadbury maker Mondelez disclosed in recent quarterly earnings calls, hurting their outlooks for sales.

Hershey CEO Michele Buck said last week that “given where cocoa prices are, we will be using every tool in our toolbox, including pricing, as a way to manage the business”.

Consumers bought fewer Kisses and Reese’s cups last year, with Hershey’s sales volumes down 6.6 per cent in the quarter ended Dec 31, a trend executives forecast will continue this year. The company is cutting jobs to try to control its costs.

SEE ALSO Doing business in Niseko

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

A 10.8 ounce (306 g) bag of Kisses sells for US$4.84 at Walmart.com. Hershey executives said last week that its latest price hike went into effect this month. Buck said on the call that Hershey’s will be leaning on new products, like its Reese’s Caramel Big Cup, to stoke consumer demand.

Mondelez, which makes Milka and Cadbury chocolates, is also planning price hikes to cover the inflation in cocoa, executives said in an earnings call on Jan 30. Retailers in Europe may push back against the hikes, leading to lower sales in the region, Mondelez executives said.

Prices of Mondelez chocolate in Europe, its biggest market, rose 12 to 15 per cent last year, CEO Dirk Van de Put said last month in a call with Wall Street analysts.

Michelle Li, an analyst with Parnassus Investments, which holds Mondelez shares, thinks the company should be “strategic about passing the price increase to consumers this year”.

The company revamped its upscale Toblerone brand last year, launching Tiny Toblerone mini chocolate bars in some US retailers and Toblerone Truffles in Europe. A 7.61-ounce package of Tiny Toblerone sells for US$6.58 on Walmart.com. A 3.52 ounce Toblerone bar costs US$2.84 on Walmart.com.

Swiss truffle maker Lindt & Sprungli is trying to compensate for rising cocoa costs by increasing efficiency as much as possible and through a “forward-looking purchasing strategy”, according to a company spokesperson.

“The remaining costs were subsequently passed on through price increases with the high cocoa price being the main reason for it,” the spokesperson added.

Dan Sadler, principal of client insights at market research firm Circana, said consumers would be choosier about buying chocolate as manufacturers hike prices again.

“Prices are not expected to relax anytime soon,” he said. “Chocolate candy confections have been insulated in inflationary times...but now it’s at a point where the affordability will be tested.” REUTERS