You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

HG Metal gets approval to continue on-site operations

Wed, Apr 08, 2020 - 11:15 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

HG METAL Manufacturing's wholly-owned subsidiary HG Construction Steel has received approval from the Ministry of Trade and Industry to be exempted from the Suspension of Workplace Activities order that will last till May 4.

The group said on Wednesday that it has taken steps to comply with advisories issued by the authorities. The steps include continuing business operations with minimum staff strength and implementing safe-distancing measures at its business premises.

HG Metals has also made arrangements for staff to work from home when carrying out business functions that do not require them to be on-site.

Shares in the company last traded at 17.8 Singapore cents last Thursday.

Companies & Markets

Hyflux asks for postponement of scheme meetings, extension of moratorium

China Haida looking into the freezing of two bank accounts of its subsidiary after interim court order

Sunningdale Tech to continue Singapore operations

Savings from pay cuts at Starhill Global Reit to be passed on to unitholders

Singapore banks pledge no job cuts due to Covid-19

Broadway Industrial gets third trading query in nine months

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 8, 2020 10:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux asks for postponement of scheme meetings, extension of moratorium

HYFLUX on Tuesday filed urgent applications in the High Court to postpone the scheme meetings scheduled to take...

Apr 8, 2020 10:43 PM
Companies & Markets

China Haida looking into the freezing of two bank accounts of its subsidiary after interim court order

Mainboard-listed China Haida said in a statement on Wednesday that it has come to its attention that two bank...

Apr 8, 2020 10:34 PM
Government & Economy

EU ministers fail to agree on coronavirus economic rescue

[BRUSSELS] European Union finance ministers failed in all-night talks to agree on more economic support for their...

Apr 8, 2020 10:05 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong unveils 'unprecedented' HK$137.5b virus relief

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced a fresh stimulus package worth about HK$137.5 billion (S$...

Apr 8, 2020 09:50 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open higher, Dow and Nasdaq both up 1.1%

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks rose early Wednesday as markets weighed the latest figures on the coronavirus against...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.