HG Metal gets approval to continue on-site operations

HG METAL Manufacturing's wholly-owned subsidiary HG Construction Steel has received approval from the Ministry of Trade and Industry to be exempted from the Suspension of Workplace Activities order that will last till May 4.

The group said on Wednesday that it has taken steps to comply with advisories issued by the authorities. The steps include continuing business operations with minimum staff strength and implementing safe-distancing measures at its business premises.

HG Metals has also made arrangements for staff to work from home when carrying out business functions that do not require them to be on-site.

Shares in the company last traded at 17.8 Singapore cents last Thursday.