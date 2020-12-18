You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hi-P International CEO makes voluntary unconditional general offer at S$2 per share

Fri, Dec 18, 2020 - 9:14 AM
raphlim@sph.com.sg@RaphaelLimBT

A VEHICLE wholly owned by Hi-P International's chief executive officer (CEO) and controlling shareholder Yao Hsiao Tung has made a voluntary unconditional general offer for all the shares of mainboard-listed Hi-P International, other than shares already held by the offeror.

According to an exchange filing on Friday morning, the offer price is S$2 per share, and the offer is being made with a view to delist the company from the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

The offer price represents a premium of around 13.6 per cent over the last transacted price of S$1.76 on Dec 14, the last full market day shares were traded, and a 160.1 per cent premium to net asset value per share as at June 30, 2020.

The premium is also around 23.2, 42.3, 50.6 and 62.5 per cent over the volume-weighted average price per share for the one-month, three-month, six-month and 12-month periods up to and including the last trading day respectively.

"The offer price represents an opportunity for shareholders to realise their entire investment in cash at a favourable valuation amid prevailing economic uncertainty driven by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and low trading liquidity in the shares," the offeror said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The offeror does not intend to revise the offer price of S$2 per share, but noted it reserves the right to do so if a competitive situation arises.

As the offer is unconditional in all respects, shareholders who accept the offer will receive payment of the offer price within seven business days of receipt of their valid acceptances by the offeror.

Mr Yao, who is also chairman of Hi-P, is an existing controlling shareholder of the company, holding around 83.4 per cent of the total shares as at the offer date. His wife, Wong Huey Fang, holds around 0.1 per cent of Hi-P shares. They have provided irrevocable undertakings to accept the offer.

The offer is being made with a view to delist Hi-P, and the offeror said it intends to exercise its rights of compulsory acquisition under the Companies Act, if and when entitled.

It said privatising the company will give the offeror and the management more flexibility to manage the business of the company, and optimise the use of its management and capital resources as well as facilitate the implementation of any operational changes. Delisting will also allow the company to save on expenses relating to the maintenance of its listed status.

The company has not carried out any corporate exercise to raise funds on SGX since 2004, it added. "The offeror is of the view that the company is unlikely to require access to Singapore capital markets to finance its operations in the foreseeable future."

In response to the offer, the board of directors of Hi-P said separately on Friday it will be appointing an independent financial adviser (IFA) to advise the directors of the company who are considered independent for the purposes of the offer. The appointment will be announced in due course.

A circular containing the advice of the IFA and recommendation of the independent directors will be issued by the company to shareholders within 14 days from the despatch of the offer document.

CLSA Singapore and DBS Bank are the joint financial advisers to the offeror.

Hi-P shares last traded at S$1.81 on Dec 15, before a trading halt was called. The trading halt was lifted on Friday morning.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 18, 2020 09:22 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 0.85...

Dec 18, 2020 09:10 AM
Consumer

FedEx profit leaps on rate hikes, e-commerce shipments

[LOS ANGELES] US delivery firm FedEx Corp on Thursday said quarterly profit almost doubled after rate hikes and...

Dec 18, 2020 08:53 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Hi-P, GHY Culture & Media, SLB, Cromwell E-Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

Dec 18, 2020 08:52 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares drop as new virus cluster sows doubt about quick recovery

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell on Friday as a fresh cluster of Covid-19 cases in the country's largest city...

Dec 18, 2020 08:49 AM
Companies & Markets

SLB to seek shareholder ratification for Thye Hong Centre purchase

SLB Development has completed its S$112.5 million acquisition of all the strata units and the common property in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Europe: Shares up for fourth session on stimulus, vaccine optimism

STI slips 0.5% as caution reigns over Brexit, Covid vaccine, US stimulus

Thailand relaxes travel curbs for tourists from over 50 countries

New Sydney Covid-19 cluster gives Australians 'wake-up call'

Oil prices rise, hit nine-month high on US stimulus progress

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for