You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hiap Seng cancels rights issue due to falling share price

Fri, Oct 18, 2019 - 9:21 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

MECHANICAL engineering firm Hiap Seng is cancelling its proposed rights issue due to unfavourable market conditions and its deteriorating share price, the Mainboard-listed company said in a bourse filing on Friday. 

Specifically, Hiap Seng's share price has fallen below the S$0.05 issue price of the rights, the company noted. The share price dipped below S$0.05 in early September, and has since fallen another 40 per cent. 

The company had planned to raise about S$7.6 million in working capital via the issue of up to 151.9 million rights shares, on the basis of one rights share for every two existing ordinary shares. 

Hiap Seng will consider other fundraising options and keep shareholders updated, the company said. 

Hiap Seng shares closed flat at S$0.03 on Friday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Sakae mulls independent review of auditors’ disclaimer, adds new ID

HMI shareholders approve scheme of arrangement for privatisation

Keppel Corp names 3 new independent directors to board

Stamford Land unit wins appeal in Australia for development consent

Pine Capital, Advance Capital Partners, Tan Choon Wee reach settlement

Innopac Q4 loss widens to S$2.1m on rising costs

Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly