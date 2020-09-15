You are here
Hiap Seng Engineering and unit to go under judicial management
MAINBOARD-listed Hiap Seng Engineering and its subsidiary, HS Compression & Process (HSCP), will be placed under judicial management.
Both of their applications, filed in July, were granted by the High Court on Tuesday.
Hiap Seng last month posted a net profit of S$1.25 million for its first quarter ended June 30, reversing from a S$2.11 million net loss a year ago.
For its full year ended March 31, Hiap Seng also narrowed losses to S$19.92 million, from S$39.49 million previously.
Trading in Hiap Seng's shares has been suspended since last November.
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes