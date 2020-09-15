You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hiap Seng Engineering and unit to go under judicial management

Tue, Sep 15, 2020 - 7:27 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

MAINBOARD-listed Hiap Seng Engineering and its subsidiary, HS Compression & Process (HSCP), will be placed under judicial management.

Both of their applications, filed in July, were granted by the High Court on Tuesday.

Hiap Seng last month posted a net profit of S$1.25 million for its first quarter ended June 30, reversing from a S$2.11 million net loss a year ago.

For its full year ended March 31, Hiap Seng also narrowed losses to S$19.92 million, from S$39.49 million previously.

Trading in Hiap Seng's shares has been suspended since last November.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Quarz ups stake slightly in Sabana Reit, restates plan to vote down ESR-Reit merger

Keppel Corp unit in joint venture to develop customer reward programme

SIA axes flights to Canberra, Dusseldorf, Stockholm and Wellington for good

Pison receives 158 tenders from Hyflux creditors, puzzles over UWG's reluctance to engage

Mermaid Maritime exits Seadrill offshore drilling venture for US$31m

UOB offers US$200m sustainability-linked loan to Wilmar International

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 15, 2020 07:17 PM
Companies & Markets

Quarz ups stake slightly in Sabana Reit, restates plan to vote down ESR-Reit merger

QUARZ Capital has raised its stake in Sabana Reit slightly from 5 per cent as it stood in late July to 6 per cent...

Sep 15, 2020 07:14 PM
Government & Economy

Putin opponent Navalny posts photo from hospital, says he can breathe by himself

[MOSCOW] Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny shared a photograph from a Berlin hospital on Tuesday, sitting...

Sep 15, 2020 07:08 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand approves visas of up to 270 days for long-stay tourists

[BANGKOK] Thailand's Cabinet on Tuesday approved visas of up to 270 days for long-stay tourists as the government...

Sep 15, 2020 07:07 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp unit in joint venture to develop customer reward programme

KEPPEL Corporation, through its unit Kepventure, has entered a joint venture with Liquid Group, a Singapore-based QR...

Sep 15, 2020 07:03 PM
Technology

China's SMIC applies to renew licence to supply Huawei

[SHANGHAI] China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) has asked for approval from the United...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Retrenchments commence at SIA; airline and pilots union still in talks

UBS chairman explores merger with Credit Suisse

Singapore trader Rhodium sued by Maybank for US$3m payment

Pison receives 158 tenders from Hyflux creditors, puzzles over UWG's reluctance to engage

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, Accordia Golf, SingPost, CapitaLand, LMIRT

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.