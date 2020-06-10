High Court dismisses SBI Offshore ex-CEO's claims against PwC

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
A FORMER SBI Offshore executive who alleged that PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory Services (PwC) had caused him reputational loss in its special audit of transactions he was involved with has had his claims dismissed.
David Tan Woo Thian, a former chief executive officer (CEO) of SBI ...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes