High Court dismisses SBI Offshore ex-CEO's claims against PwC

Wed, Jun 10, 2020 - 1:41 PM
@MarissaLeeBT

A FORMER SBI Offshore executive who alleged that PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory Services (PwC) had caused him reputational loss in its special audit of transactions he was involved with has had his claims dismissed.

David Tan Woo Thian, a former chief executive officer (CEO) of SBI ...

