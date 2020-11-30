You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

High Court grants extension of moratoria for Pacific Radiance

Mon, Nov 30, 2020 - 7:05 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

THE High Court has granted an extension of moratoria for offshore marine services firm Pacific Radiance and its units, Pacific Crest and CSI Offshore.

The moratoria, which have been extended several times before, will now expire after April 30, 2021 instead of Nov 30, 2020.

The mainboard-listed firm said its legal and financial advisers for its debt restructuring are Drew & Napier and KPMG Services.

Trading in Pacific Radiance shares has been voluntarily suspended since Feb 28, 2018.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang gets new orders for nine vessels worth US$226 million

MAS orders removal of EH-Reit manager after submissions raise 'no new material facts'

DBS, New World complete HK's first rate swap tied to UN sustainability goals

Broker's take: Look for recovery and resilience plays in S-Reits, says OCBC

Commodity-finance industry in Singapore gets code of best practices

CDL to report full-year loss as Covid-19 impact lingers

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 30, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 30, 2020 06:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang gets new orders for nine vessels worth US$226 million

YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding on Monday said it has signed agreements to build and deliver nine vessels worth about US$...

Nov 30, 2020 06:06 PM
Government & Economy

Scotland's Sturgeon says she wants independence vote early in next parliament

[LONDON] Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday declined to rule out a new vote for Scottish...

Nov 30, 2020 06:05 PM
Companies & Markets

MAS orders removal of EH-Reit manager after submissions raise 'no new material facts'

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Monday ordered the removal of the manager of Eagle Hospitality Reit (EH...

Nov 30, 2020 05:58 PM
Banking & Finance

UK's Big Four auditors await shake-up as corruption probes add up

[LONDON] Britain's audit sector, dominated by the so-called Big Four accountancy giants, is shortly expected to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Look for recovery and resilience plays in S-Reits, says OCBC

Loss-making private home resales bear watching as stimulus tapers off

Stocks to watch: UOB, Sabana Reit, ESR-Reit, Yoma Strategic, BRC Asia

Asia: Stocks fluctuate as virus cases offset vaccine roll-out hopes

Over 90% of The Landmark units launched sold on first day

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for