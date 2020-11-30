High Court grants extension of moratoria for Pacific Radiance

THE High Court has granted an extension of moratoria for offshore marine services firm Pacific Radiance and its units, Pacific Crest and CSI Offshore.

The moratoria, which have been extended several times before, will now expire after April 30, 2021 instead of Nov 30, 2020.

The mainboard-listed firm said its legal and financial advisers for its debt restructuring are Drew & Napier and KPMG Services.

Trading in Pacific Radiance shares has been voluntarily suspended since Feb 28, 2018.