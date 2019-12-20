You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

High Court grants Swissco 1-month interim extension for judicial management

Fri, Dec 20, 2019 - 12:54 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

THE Singapore High Court has granted Swissco Holdings an interim extension of a month till Jan 31, 2020 for its judicial management period, the company announced on Friday. 

The original deadline for the marine company was Dec 31, 2019. A pre-trial conference has been fixed for Jan 2 at 10.30am, when appropriate directions will be given for a further hearing in January 2020, Swissco said. 

The judicial managers had requested an extension till Feb 28, 2020 to facilitate the entry of an agreement related to the group's corporate restructuring. 

In November, Swissco announced that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Tech Onshore MEP-Prefabricators and a business owner to transfer the company's listing status on the main board of the Singapore Exchange via a scheme of arrangement. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The target company Tech Onshore is involved in providing engineering and fabrication solutions for oil and gas companies, and has now expanded to prefabrication of mechanical, electrical and plumbing modules. 

SEE ALSO

Swiber gets 1 more month for judicial management

If successful, the proposed transaction will result in the delisting of Swissco, and the listing of the target or a new listco under it. 

Judicial management is a type of debt restructuring procedure where an independent judicial manager is appointed to control the affairs, business and property of a company under financial distress.

Shares in Swissco are suspended from trading.

Companies & Markets

Raffles United to be delisted on Dec 24

Cromwell E-Reit buying 3 German freehold industrial assets for 38m euros

Rex unit proposes US$4.5m preference share issue to fund Oman well drilling

Swiber gets 1 more month for judicial management

Life after Permata: What's next for Singapore banks in their M&A strategy?

Financial institutions hike fees, lower fixed deposit rates

BREAKING

Dec 20, 2019 12:43 PM
Companies & Markets

Raffles United to be delisted on Dec 24

BEARINGS and seals supplier Raffles United on Friday said it will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) from...

Dec 20, 2019 12:05 PM
Life & Culture

Tokyo 2020 Olympics unveil final budget of 1.35t yen

[TOKYO] The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are expected to cost some 1.35 trillion yen (S$17.1 billion), organisers said on...

Dec 20, 2019 11:50 AM
Government & Economy

‘Worst’ of Hong Kong protests ‘probably’ over, Lam adviser says

[HONG KONG] The worst of Hong Kong's months-long pro-democracy protests might now be over, a top adviser to Hong...

Dec 20, 2019 11:26 AM
Garage

Facebook buys startup to build live shopping feature: source

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook Inc acquired a small video-shopping startup earlier this year to help build a live shopping...

Dec 20, 2019 11:19 AM
Transport

Australia watchdog warns large fines the norm after Volkswagen case

[SYDNEY] The head of Australia's competition regulator on Friday said a record fine of A$125 million (S$116.6...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly