High Court orders Oriental Group to be wound up

THE Singapore High Court has ordered Oriental Group to be wound up, the Catalist-listed steel trader said after market close on Thursday.

Muk Siew Peng and Cameron Lindsay Duncan of KordaMentha are appointed the joint and several liquidators of Oriental Group, which will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange.

The company will provide updates as and when there are further material developments.

Oriental Group was placed under judicial management in 2017, after an application was made by a creditor to the High Court.