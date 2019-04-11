You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

High Court orders Oriental Group to be wound up

Thu, Apr 11, 2019 - 10:51 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

THE Singapore High Court has ordered Oriental Group to be wound up, the Catalist-listed steel trader said after market close on Thursday.

Muk Siew Peng and Cameron Lindsay Duncan of KordaMentha are appointed the joint and several liquidators of Oriental Group, which will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange.

The company will provide updates as and when there are further material developments.

Oriental Group was placed under judicial management in 2017, after an application was made by a creditor to the High Court.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Mall Trust names Teo Swee Lian as new chairman

BM Mobility drops financial controller, two months into the job

Hyflux says not decided on whether to apply for extended debt moratorium

KrisEnergy COO James Parkin resigns

Pacific Radiance auditor flags going concern issue citing 'material uncertainties'

Indofood Agri Resources gets buyout offer from Indomie maker at S$0.28 per share

Editor's Choice

lwx_hyflux_110419_3.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are developer debt fears overblown?

BT_20190411_PMPA_3750451.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Transport

MPA's first woman CEO wants to change perception of sector

lwx_Societe Generale_110419_4.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs

Most Read

1 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
2 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan
3 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
4 5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX
5 Are developer debt fears overblown?
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_hyflux_110419_62.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says not decided on whether to apply for extended debt moratorium

doc74vg5uqmoz8cb552oso_doc74da5nfwiblp38atax9.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 11, 2019
Technology

Makino Asia unveils smart factory in Singapore as part of Industry 4.0 transformation

doc74v0of2m3up1glxim4wy_doc704doyflgc51gt92eop.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Garage

Carousell valued at over US$550 million following deal with Naspers' OLX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening