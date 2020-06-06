High yield stocks provide bright spots in gloomy economy: analysts

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
EVEN as many companies suspend or cut dividend payments to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, analysts say some stocks continue to be attractive yield plays.
Setting aside the real estate investment trusts (Reits), which are popular as yield instruments but now face...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes