You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Higher expenses, impairment drag Singapore O&G into the red

Thu, Feb 20, 2020 - 11:11 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE O&G, a specialist healthcare provider for women and children, reported a net loss of S$8.9 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, versus a net profit of S$23,000 a year ago.

Loss per share for Q4 was at 1.86 Singapore cents, compared to zero earnings per share in the preceding year.

Singapore O&G's fourth-quarter earnings were dragged down by the S$11.9 million in impairment of goodwill for the quarter, compared with the S$2.8 million impairment in the previous year.

The significant increase in impairment was due to declining earnings of the dermatology segment, amid an "increasingly competitive landscape" which reduced the recoverable amount of the cash-generating unit, Singapore O&G said late on Thursday night.

Moreover, the group registered higher operating expenses, mostly due to its four new clinics that began operations in late 2018 and 2019, as well as increased staff headcount.

SEE ALSO

Perennial Real Estate Q4 earnings more than double to S$38.5m

Excluding the goodwill impairment in Q4 2019, adjusted net profit after tax would be S$3 million, up 6.9 per cent from S$2.8 million in the year-ago period.

Revenue grew 21.8 per cent to S$10.7 million in Q4, from S$8.8 million a year earlier, largely thanks to the paediatrics segment which posted a S$1.2 million year-on-year increase in contribution.

For the full year, Singapore O&G posted a net loss of S$1.1 million, compared with a net profit of S$9.1 million in 2018, while revenue was up 14.6 per cent to S$39.8 million.

The board of directors said that as at Feb 19, they are not aware of any changes that will significantly affect the group's operations, notwithstanding the Covid-19 outbreak which is expected to affect private healthcare visitations as patients defer non-essential visits to hospitals in the near-term. 

The company also expects a decline in medical tourism from neighbouring countries and especially mainland China. 

Nonetheless, based on the current economic conditions and barring unforeseen circumstances, the directors expect the group to remain profitable at the operational level in the next 12 months.

As at 11.09am on Thursday, shares in Singapore O&G were trading flat at S$0.26.

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 20, 2020 11:08 AM
Banking & Finance

This revamp will be different, says HSBC boss; staff not so sure

[HONG KONG] Noel Quinn, the interim chief executive of HSBC, says this time things are going to be different.

Feb 20, 2020 11:03 AM
Technology

Google plans to move UK users' accounts outside EU jurisdiction

[SAN FRANCISCO] Google is planning to move its British users' accounts out of the control of European Union privacy...

Feb 20, 2020 11:01 AM
Banking & Finance

China cuts benchmark lending rate to prop up virus-hit economy

[SHANGHAI] China cut the benchmark lending rate on Thursday, as widely expected, as the authorities move to lower...

Feb 20, 2020 10:44 AM
Banking & Finance

ESR Cayman to issue S$225m in 5-year senior notes

LOGISTICS real estate giant ESR Cayman, the sponsor of Singapore mainboard-listed ESR-Reit, on Thursday said it will...

Feb 20, 2020 10:33 AM
Companies & Markets

Boustead Projects ties up with Sunseap to install rooftop solar energy systems

MAINBOARD-LISTED Boustead Projects is partnering Sunseap Group for the potential installation of rooftop industrial...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly