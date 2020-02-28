You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Higher fair value, other gains boost UOL’s FY2019 earnings

Fri, Feb 28, 2020 - 9:22 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

HIGHER fair value and other gains boosted UOL's net profit by 14 per cent to S$478.8 million for the full year ended Dec 31, while revenue dipped 5 per cent to S$2.3 billion, the company said on Friday.

The property developer saw higher attributable fair value and other gains of S$165.1 million compared with S$85.3 million in the previous year. Other gains of S$28.1 million came mostly from the sale of Pan Pacific Suzhou, versus restated other losses of S$34.4 million a year ago.

Fair-value gains on investment properties, up 48 per cent to S$220.3 million, were attributable to higher valuation of its two London properties, 120 Holborn Island and 110 High Holborn, office towers at United Square and Novena Square, as well as subsidiary United Industrial Corporation's (UIC) portfolio - Singapore Land Tower, The Gateway, Clifford Centre and UIC Building. UOL has a 50.13 per cent stake in UIC.

Group revenue fell, due mainly to lower progressive recognition of revenue from development projects, such as Principal Garden, The Clement Canopy and Botanique at Bartley which obtained their temporary occupation permits in 2018 and 2019.

Hotel operations also recorded a 4 per cent decline from the closure of Pan Pacific Orchard for redevelopment and lower contributions from Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, which has been rebranded from Marina Mandarin Singapore, as well as Parkroyal Darling Harbour.

SEE ALSO

New coronavirus cluster with 4 staff infected, including 2 new cases announced

The sale of Pan Pacific Suzhou in December 2019 and refurbishments at Parkroyal on Kitchener Road also led to the lower turnover.

Revenue from management services and technologies was 25 per cent higher at S$175.6 million, mainly from UIC's sales of information technology and related services, while dividend income was 15 per cent higher mainly from the group's investments in United Overseas Bank and Haw Par Corporation.

The group's directors have proposed a first and final dividend of 17.5 cents per share, unchanged from a year ago.

UOL Group CEO Liam Wee Sin said the company sees challenges ahead for this year due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Its hotel occupancies across the board currently range about 40 to 50 per cent. It has cut banquet contract staff and all overtime bookings, and is using the downtime to do renovations, preventive maintenance and deep-cleaning. In China, it has closed two of the group's hotels, Pan Pacific Suzhou and Pan Pacific Beijing, which it operates for third parties.

Its retail malls also saw a 20 to 30 per cent drop in footfall when the virus broke, but last weekend, some malls saw a rebound. The situation has not improved at Velocity and Marina Square, but is back to pre-Covid-19 levels at Kinex (formerly OneKM Shopping Mall) and United Square.

Mr Liam said: "For now, it is our hope that the Covid-19 outbreak can be contained as soon as possible so that businesses can return to normalcy."

He noted that while buying sentiment for new homes is expected to be dampened by the virus outbreak, home buyers seem to be able to smell good deals "even with masks on", referring to the brisk sales at Parc Canberra and The M recently.

UOL on Friday also said that after considering the compliance efforts needed for quarterly reporting, it has decided to switch to announcing its financial statements on a half-yearly basis instead.

UOL shares closed 38 cents or 4.9 per cent lower at S$7.37 on Friday amid a broad market sell-off.

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 28, 2020 09:05 PM
Government & Economy

New coronavirus cluster with 4 staff infected, including 2 new cases announced

[Singapore] A NEW coronavirus cluster, the fifth here, has surfaced in Singapore, the Health Ministry said on Friday...

Feb 28, 2020 08:47 PM
Companies & Markets

Koufu Q4 net profit falls 13.4% to S$6.5m

NET profit for Koufu fell 13.4 per cent to S$6.5 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, the food court and...

Feb 28, 2020 08:10 PM
Companies & Markets

Hiap Hoe returns to black in Q4, posts net profit of S$16.2m

PROPERTY developer Hiap Hoe registered a net profit of S$16.2 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, a...

Feb 28, 2020 07:55 PM
Companies & Markets

IHH Healthcare Q4 net profit falls 15%, announces strategy refresh

HIGHER net interest expenses and depreciation from new hospital projects were a drag on IHH Healthcare's core profit...

Feb 28, 2020 07:36 PM
Companies & Markets

Yongnam Holdings FY2019 net loss widens to S$53.1m

YONGNAM Holdings on Friday posted a net loss of S$53.1 million for the year ended Dec 31, widening from a net loss...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.